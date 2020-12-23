WATERLOO — The school district didn’t have to look far to find a new principal for Skoi-Yase Primary School.
The Board of Education voted Monday to appoint Sherri Monell to the position, effective Jan. 4. She was named to a four-year probationary period and will have a starting salary of $83,360.
Monell has been serving as the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services. She resigned that position prior to her appointment as principal. Monell will succeed the retiring Elizabeth Springer as head of the K-3 school on Fayette Street.
In other personnel matters, the board voted to appoint Brittany Cieri to a four-year probationary period as a teaching assistant and named Michael Cragg as modified baseball coach for the spring season. The board also accepted the retirement notice of Jean Gaylord as art teacher at Skoi-Yase, effective June 30, and of Michele Devin as health aide, effective Dec. 30.
Also, the board accepted the resignation of Katie Wright as Director of Guidance and Counseling Services, effective Dec. 9.