BARRINGTON — The Yates County sheriff’s office is investigating the theft of money from two vendors Saturday at The Windmill Farm & Craft Market.
Sheriff Ron Spike said in both cases, money was taken from cash boxes while the shops were open. The larcenies took place at approximately 3 p.m.
“We had reports from two different businesses,” Spike said Monday. “We had reports of two white male suspects acting suspiciously, but we have been unable to identify them at this time.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 315-536-5558. Those tips can be anonymous.
People can also text a tip to 847411. They should use the keyword YATES, add a space and type the nature of the tip.
Spike said people are encouraged to report a crime in progress by calling 911.