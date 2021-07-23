GENEVA — The trial of a city police officer accused of choking a woman has been scheduled for September — more than two years after he was arrested.
The trial of Jack Montesanto is scheduled to begin Sept. 20 with jury selection in Geneva City Court, according to Jason MacBride, Ontario County first assistant district attorney. He is prosecuting the case.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for an incident that allegedly happened during the early-morning hours of July 23, 2019, when Montesanto and at least one other Geneva PD officer responded to a noise complaint at a Main Street apartment building. The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the incident two days later; he suspended Montesanto with pay and asked the county sheriff’s office to investigate the matter. Montesanto was charged about a month later.
Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension, which remains in place today. Montesanto is still on the GPD roster.
Montesanto’s trial originally was scheduled for March 2020, but delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Trials in New York courts started to resume significantly in March.
Canandaigua City Court Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry has been appointed to preside over the trial. Attorney Jon Getz is representing Montesanto.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation and no jail time. He has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.