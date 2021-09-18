SAVANNAH — Youth hunters and their adult mentors are invited to attend the free, 14th annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Hunts at the Montezuma Audubon Center. The waterfowl hunt will be held Oct. 2 and the pheasant hunt Oct. 9.
Additionally, a Waterfowl Hunter Education Course will be held for youth on Sept. 25.
All youth, mentors and staff will be required to wear a face covering and social distance while inside the center, regardless of their vaccination status. Due to space limitations, only one adult mentor is allowed to attend the hunt with a youth hunter.
To participate in the hunt, the youth must bring a valid, state-issued Hunter Safety Certificate, a 2021-22 Junior Hunting License, and (waterfowl hunt only) a HIP number that can be obtained at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6405.html.
The mentor must bring a valid hunting license, a 2021-22 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (waterfowl hunt only), and a HIP number (the waterfowl hunt only).
Visit http://montezuma.audubon.org to download the registration forms.