TYRE — Spring means the return of birds after a winter of hibernation and migration.
Hundreds of thousands of more than two dozen species of geese and ducks migrate through this area on the Atlantic flyway, often stopping at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has opened the Central Finger Lakes segment of the New York State Birding Trail to highlight the state’s world class and wide-ranging opportunities for new and old birding enthusiasts.
The Central Finger Lakes segment includes 54 public and private locations in 15 counties, include Seneca, Yates, Ontario and Wayne.
State officials said the statewide birding trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation for all to enjoy among beautiful natural settings with little or no cost or investment in equipment, other than binoculars. The trail includes 17 state park facilities with nearly 30 different watching sites.
The Central Finger Lakes segment of this trail is home to diverse habitats of woodlands, grasslands, open lakes and even coastal ecosystems that support a huge array of species. Visitors can check out the nationally recognized Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge at the north end of Cayuga Lake to see where bald eagles make their nests.
Other local bird-watching sites are:
• SENECA COUNTY — Cayuga Lake State Park, Deans Cove Boat Launch, and Seneca Meadows Wetland Preserve.
• ONTARIO COUNTY — Risser Road Swamp, Mary Frances Bluebird House, Canandaigua City Pier, Cumming Nature Center, and Sandy Beach Park.
• WAYNE COUNTY — Montezuma Audubon Center and Lake Shore Wildlife Management Area.
• YATES COUNTY — High Tor Wildlife Management Area.
Birding enthusiasts can visit I Bird NY for more information on where and how to observe birds, upcoming bird walks and a beginner’s guide to birding.