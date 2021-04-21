MONTEZUMA — One of the region’s favorite venues for nature lovers is getting a bit of a makeover.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a multi-agency plan to enhance more than 750 acres in the Northern Montezuma Wetlands Complex, which includes Seneca Falls and the Wayne County towns of Butler and Savannah, as well as three Cayuga County towns.
“The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is one of New York’s greatest ecological treasures, and through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, we will enhance this complex so that our next generation can enjoy this wildlife treasure,” Cuomo said. “These efforts will not only protect the wetlands and their habitats but will also encourage additional nature-based recreation and tourism activities that will benefit the entire Central New York region.”
The plan includes installation of additional infrastructure, floodplain regrading, berm restoration and stream channel enhancement. The initiative also is expected to include invasive species control work, rare-habitat improvement and recreational access improvements. The office said the initiative will focus on an area of approximately 750 acres of wetlands and associated habitats on state-owned land. The goal is an improved and expanded wildlife habitat, expanded recreation and ecotourism, improved water quality and enhanced flood and stormwater control.
The New York Power Authority, the Canal Corp. and the Department of Environmental Conservation are developing a series of priority projects as part of the plan, Cuomo’s office said.
The Northern Montezuma Wetlands Complex is part of the 50,000-acre Montezuma Wetlands Complex, situated at the outlet of Cayuga Lake. It is considered one of the most ecologically significant areas in New York.
The area consists of the National Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, the DEC’s Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area and lands owned by The Nature Conservancy and other private parties. It is in the middle of one of the busiest bird migration routes on the Atlantic Flyway and receives spring and fall migrations that number in the millions of birds. More than 240 species of birds can be found in the complex, along with 43 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles and 16 species of amphibians.
State officials lauded the announcement.
• New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil Quiniones: “This project reflects Gov. Cuomo’s commitment to not only preserving and enhancing the delicate canalside wetlands, but also our ongoing dedication to protecting the environment. In this multifaceted approach, we will be protecting a significant ecological area of our state and increasing its recreational potential through our Reimagine the Canals initiative.”
• Canal Corp. Director Brian Stratton: “This new initiative will enhance central New York’s ecologically important Montezuma Wetlands. Our combined efforts with DEC will safeguard the wetland’s unique and significant wildlife habitats while adding recreational opportunities for paddlers in the region.”
• DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos: “The Montezuma Wetlands Complex is one of state’s oldest and most magnificent natural resources that supports an abundance of diverse wildlife habitat. Planned improvements to upgrade infrastructure and enhance existing features of the natural landscape through the Reimagine the Canals initiative will strengthen environmental protection and resiliency and expand recreational opportunities that make the Montezuma Wetlands a popular destination and a world-class birders’ paradise.”
Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, the state has committed $300 million over five years to revitalize the Erie Canal corridor as a tourism and recreation destination while simultaneously boosting economic development and improving the resiliency of canalside communities.