WATERLOO — Tourism is an integral part of Seneca County’s economy.
So is agriculture, in all its forms.
Joining the two creates agri-tourism, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County is offering a monthly series of Zoom workshops to provide farmers with information on this fast growing niche of the tourism industry.
The series is free, although registration is required. Register at www.senecacountycce.org.
“As the public interest in sustainability and local agriculture grows, it provides farmers with the opportunity to capture this desire and expand their operations to develop an on-farm experience for the public,” CCE agent Judy Wright said, “but having visitors to a farm and keeping them safe and happy requires knowledge and planning.”
Wright said to help farmers build necessary skills, scale their businesses and create sales while offering a fun and educational experience for the public, the CCE Agritourism Program Work Team has organized the free monthly webinar workshop series for farmers, food entrepreneurs, horse farm owners and other agri-businesses that would like to expand and grow their revenue by moving their purely agricultural operations to developing an entertainment farm for the public to enjoy.
The workshops will have industry experts discuss connecting with visitors through strategic marketing, zoning regulations, risk management, pricing, growing a customer base, scaling up and building a successful farm business.
All Zoom sessions will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
The schedule:
• Jan. 17 — What is agri-tourism and starting an agri-tourism business.
• Feb. 20 — Where is agri-tourism allowed?
• March 20 — Protecting your agri-tourism operation: liability and insurance.
• April 17 — Customer service for agri-tourism.
• May 15 — Tax considerations for agri-tourism.
• June 19 — Pricing: figuring out what your customers will bear.
• July 17 — Marketing your agri-tourism operation.
Topics for the August-to-December webinars will be released later in the year.
For more information, contact Lindsey Pashow at lep67@cornell.edu or 518-569-3073, or Wright at jlw24@cornell.edu or 315-539-9251, ext. 109.