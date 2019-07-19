Most people can tell you where they were when important national events happened.
One example for people over the age of, say 65, is the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated — Nov. 22, 1963.
Another was the night of July 20, 1969, when American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin stepped off the Challenger onto the surface of the moon.
For the Kennedy assassination, I was in Sister Rosemary's freshman typing class at DeSales High School. For the moon landing, I was almost 20 years old and at my friend Billy DiCicco's playing catch in front of his house on Reed Street in Waterloo when his parents called us in to watch the historic event on their TV.
For Louise Hoffman Broach of Savannah, it was a special night, even though she was only 8 years old.
Her father worked for Grumman — which first was Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation and later became Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, Long Island. Initially, he was a mechanic and then he obtained additional schooling as an engineer and got to work on the Apollo space program for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), helping to design the lunar module that landed on the moon.
"I remember going to an open house in Building 39 at Grumman where they had a full-sized replica of the lunar module set up. To tell you the truth, I remember that it was not all that big, and I had a hard time picturing how two astronauts were going to live in that thing for a few days," Hoffman Broach said.
"But I do remember that my father was so excited to be part of this program. I still have copies of the posters that he signed that went to the moon and how hard it was to find his tiny signature, since they had everyone from all over the country who worked on the space program sign it," she said.
She said she also still has the silver pin he got from Grumman for his work on the project.
Hoffman Broach, now an aide to Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, recalls the night of July 20, 1969. It was nearly 11 p.m. when her father yelled for her to wake up. "Louise, Louise, wake up, they're getting ready to walk. Come quick or you'll miss it," he remembers him saying.
She ran to the living room to see her Dad stand mesmerized before the TV set, and they watched together as Armstrong descended the lunar module ladder and his boots touched the surface of the moon, prompting him to utter those famous words "One small step for man, and one giant leap for mankind."
"Tears streamed down my father's face. It was the first time I'd ever seen him cry," she said.
Hoffman Broach said her Dad was intrigued by the space program and the lunar module Grumman was working on. She said he brought his work home with him, often assembling plastic models at the kitchen table and bringing her space books. But when the Apollo program ended in the early 1970s, her father went back to being an airplane mechanic.
"He never complained, but it must have been a great disappointment to don workman's coveralls again and pick up a wrench instead of wearing a white shirt and tie to engineering brainstorming sessions," she said.
"Who would ever thought this would happen to a poor kid growing up on the Lower East Side of New York City in the Depression, being born there in 1928. I think it started for him that this actually could happen when President Kennedy talked about it in 1961. I think that's when my Dad really got interested," she said.
Genevan Stu Einstein, who served as Geneva mayor from 2008 to 2011, recalls being on rest and relaxation leave from the Army while serving in Vietnam the time of the Apollo moon landing.
"I was visiting my aunt and uncle, who lived in Hong King. The next day, we went sailing with friends of theirs," Einstein said.
"Since the boat was of British registry, the regular stern flag was attached. In my honor, they added an American flag. Boats kept sailing over to us to express congratulations on such a major accomplishment," Einstein recalled. "A celebratory drink or two may have been passed from boat to boat that day."
Robert Kalbach, a chemistry professor at Finger Lakes Community College, said he was 15 when Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon and into the history books.
"I stayed up to watch every broadcast from the launch to the splash down of Apollo," Kalbach recalled. "From the time of Alan Shepard, I maintained a scrap book of all newspaper articles from Mercury, Friendship 7, Gemini and then Apollo. And like every kid, I had model rockets as well as a model platform of what was then Cape Canaveral."
"My thoughts also turned to Mike Collins, alone in Columbia. I clearly remember thinking he was short-changed, having made the journey to the moon with Armstrong and Aldrin, he could not set foot upon it," he added.
Kalbach also knew all about John Glenn, Yuri Gagarin, the first Soviet cosmonaut, and then Valentina Tereshkova, the first female cosmonaut from the Soviet Union.
"My desire to know what was up there in the night sky grew as I followed the space missions and read books on the planets, their orbits, the solar system and beyond. I learned of rockets and propulsion, of mass and weight, of terms like escape velocity and inertia and of Newton's Law of Motion," he said.
He read about Robert Goddard and Werner von Braun. As a Boy Scout, he bought a reflecting telescope, built model rockets and read stories of the exploits of Chuck Yeager.
"I even imagined that it may be possible to go to the moon, not in a rocket, but in a special airplane. As the summer of 1969 came to an end, I entered the 11th grade and knew I wanted a career in either biology or the physical sciences," he said.
Kalbach said he's disappointed that landing on the moon was the end of exploration of the moon, not the beginning. He said the fact that some Americans believe the Apollo moon landing never happened "may be the biggest tragedy of all."
Rob Stewart moved to Geneva when he was 5. A retired journalist, he now lives next to the Smith Observatory on upper Castle Street. He said the observatory was in rough shape in the late 1960s, so probably wasn't used by anyone to try to look at the moon the night of the historic landing.
"I was 11 years old and remember being at my grandparents' house in eastern Pennsylvania near the New Jersey border when I saw the moon walk on TV," he said. "My reaction then and still remain 'wow' and 'unbelieveable' to think that someone was on the moon and walking on something so far away," Stewart said.
He knows many were inspired by the event to go into astronomy and space as a career, but its impact on him was pure amazement.
Dan McGowan, a former Hobart College professor, has an interesting story from the night of July 20, 1969.
"Just as Apollo 11 landed on the moon, Monika (his wife) and I were being arrested near the southern border of Yugoslavia. Our crime was to have allegedly crossed a double solid line ten kilometers earlier in our shiny red VW Beetle, which we had purchased in Munich for $1,500 and which we were driving to Athens," McGowan said.
"As the police were beginning to write the ticket, their car radio announced that the USA had just landed on the moon. Monika jumped out of our car and began to hug one of the policemen, who reciprocated, saying 'America, America, Apollo 11. Bravo! Bravo!'
"Soon we were all laughing, shaking hands and saying bravo. And they tore up the ticket and let us go," he added.
