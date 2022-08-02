ROMULUS — The list of people interested in becoming the next sheriff in Seneca County continues to grow.
John Morabito Sr., who worked in the sheriff’s office for 40 years and is a well-known area firefighter, announced his candidacy in a news release Monday. He joins sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson and retired Sgt. Mike Rhinehart, each of whom announced their candidacies recently.
Sheriff Tim Luce announced last month that he will not seek reelection in November 2023, the last year of his current term. Undersheriff John Cleere also said he will be retiring at the end of next year.
“It is a great honor for me to join the race for sheriff. We have had great leadership in this county for the last eight years, and I wish to continue that service to our beautiful county,” said Morabito, who plans on running as a Republican. “Having worked with these gentlemen on the law enforcement side, as well as fire and EMS (emergency medical services) side, it will be hard shoes to fill when they retire. Luce and Cleere have been great to work with during their time in the office of sheriff.”
A 1971 Waterloo High School graduate, Morabito earned a criminal justice degree from Monroe Community College. He joined the sheriff’s department in 1974 as a part-time corrections officer and became a part-time dispatcher in 1982. He was promoted to part-time road patrol deputy in 1985 after completing basic training in Monroe County.
He retired as a deputy in 2014.
Morabito also spent 20 years with the state Park Police, serving in the Finger Lakes region. He also had five years of service with the Waterloo and Interlaken police departments.
He retired after 20 years as a career firefighter/aircraft specialist at the Seneca Army Depot, and when the depot closed he started a 10-year career with the Canandaigua VA Fire Department. He retired from there with the rank of captain. During his time at the VA, Morabito said he was responsible for budgeting, purchasing and training.
He is a retired state fire instructor, teaching fire and rescue operations — and several other state classes — to Seneca County fire departments.
On the volunteer side, Morabito has been an active member of the Border City Fire Department for 52 years. He served as lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, and retired in April of this year after 32 years as fire chief.
As chief, Morabito said he was responsible for budgeting, purchasing and oversight of operations, and incident command. He is also a state-certified emergency medical technician, volunteering at North Seneca Ambulance, where he currently serves as a board member.
Since 2007, Morabito has been a deputy Seneca County fire coordinator and is a state-certified fire/arson investigator in the county. He is also a certified scuba diver with training for various type of water incidents.
“With the laws that keep changing, it is going to be a huge challenge for law enforcement. I feel with the years of experience that I have in law enforcement, fire and EMS service, as well as emergency management that I can lead the sheriff’s department in the future,” he said. “One of my goals is to recruit more officers, both road patrol and corrections division.”