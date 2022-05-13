GENEVA — There will be a second public hearing on proposed local laws and zoning changes to define agricultural commerce and tourism in the town.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the town board approved the hearings for a special meeting scheduled for May 26. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at town hall.
If approved, the laws would modify current regulations for events hosted by area wineries, breweries and agriculture-related operations, including music. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the events would be allowed only in ag zones and the scenic overlay district along Route 14.
There was a public hearing on the topic last month, including opposition from people who believe the changes could lead to large events that could include amplified music. The board later held a work session that did not include public comment.
The proposed laws now include specific conditions for those events and language that says they will be controlled strictly. That includes the events not going past 10 p.m., maintaining a reasonable noise level, a vegetated buffer between the event site and residential areas, no more than three events at a site per week, and occupancy limits for those establishments set by state agencies.
The proposed laws also include penalties for non-compliance, including fines up to $500.
Venuti said the board could vote on the proposed laws after the hearings.