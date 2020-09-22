GENEVA — There are five counties and 40 municipalities within the Seneca Lake watershed. To date, all five county governments, along with 21 municipalities, have signed a memorandum of understanding to join the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization that was formed in 2019.
Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, chairman of the organization, has announced a drive is underway to encourage more local municipalities to join. He said the state is looking to local governments to head up water protection efforts.
“SWIO was meeting quarterly and discussing issues like model septic system regulations, lake-friendly zoning codes and working with Soil and Water Conservation Districts, but it was apparent that the organization needed a paid manager who could write and manage grants to fund water protection projects and assist municipal leaders in the fight to save the lake from further degradation,” Venuti explained.
With the assistance of state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, Venuti said state funding was obtained to establish and pay for the Seneca watershed steward position. Ian Smith was hired as the steward in the spring of 2019. Venuti said Hobart and William Smith Colleges provide Smith with an office and other support.
“SWIO and Ian are now working to expand capacity and accelerate watershed improvement efforts with watershed planning, construction projects, research and educational programs underway or waiting word on grant funding announcements,” Venuti said.
Venuti said the SWIO’s membership drive is aimed at getting more municipalities to join and support the organization financially, using what is called a fair-share formula to allocate costs among members based on factors such as the amount of the municipalities in the watershed, population, shoreline, assessed valuation, and public water withdrawal from the lake.
SWIO meets four times a year. Its next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Yates County Office Building in Penn Yan.
For more information, contact Venuti at supervisor@townofgeneva.com or call (315) 789-3922.