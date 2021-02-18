WATERLOO — An additional seven people expressed support for the proposed Trelina Solar Energy Center during the second of two virtual public hearings held Tuesday.
Andrew Hansen of Waterloo, a member of Local 840 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said the economic impacts of jobs for electricians and apprentice electricians earn his support.
“Hiring local laborers means local spending,” Hansen said. “Solar electricity power is growing, and this project is clean, renewable and gives consumers a choice of an alternative to traditional energy. This is all good and positive.”
Darren McGee, a professor of environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, said he has studied the renewable energy business for 20 years. He said the Trelina project “is clean, makes no noise, no emissions, creates jobs, allows a farm family to continue farming, improve their operations, co-existing with the project. It’s a signal the Finger Lakes stands for renewable energy, and I support it. It’s an important time for the Finger Lakes future.”
Jeff Shipley, president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, also expressed support on behalf of the Chamber board.
“It would require an upgrade to the electrical grid infrastructure that could lead to making more power available for new businesses and new opportunities for the area,” Shipley said. “The plan calls for screening and berms to reduce the visual impact, and it would generate revenue for the town, county and school district. It could encourage more investment in renewable energy, which is important in sustaining economic growth.”
Kelsey Decloux, president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, said the Bureau’s Board of Directors’ vote to support the solar project was unanimous.
“We support this 100%,” Decloux said. “We’ve talked to the (land)owners, and they’ve done a lot of due diligence with the developer.”
Suzanne McNally, also a professor at HWS, said “change can be uncomfortable, but is inevitable. The trick is to be thoughtful about changes for good and bad. Landfills, for example, can be bad, but a solar project is good, providing renewable, clean energy.”
Mirel Oese-Siegel, who owns the Gem Lake Farm that would lease land to Trelina, and Jason Swartley of Waterloo, a financial planner who works with farmers and has a farming background, also voiced support for the project.
Those speaking Tuesday night joined several others favoring the project who talked at an afternoon hearing.
The sessions were conducted in front of two judges assigned to oversee the Article 10 state permit application from Florida-based Trelina for construction of an 80 megawatt solar facility in the west end of the town. The project would be on 250 acres leased from the Oese-Siegel family and connected to the New York State Electric & Gas transmission station in Border City.
The public comments will be considered by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The seven-member board includes two local ad hoc members, Rich Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch, both of whom live on Packwood Road.