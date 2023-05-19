CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Lake is a bit cleaner courtesy of a recent campaign conducted by its watershed association.
Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association volunteer Sean Buck and divers from the Ontario County sheriff’s office undertook an underwater trash removal along the City Pier’s west side, removing tires, wood, bottles, cans, and scrap metal. After that effort, volunteers went to the Canandaigua Lake State Marine Park boat launch to continue litter pickup. They removed more than 100 gallons of debris from Sucker Brook.
More cleanup activities are planned for this month, which has been designated as Lake Friendly Living Month. CLWA has also planned several virtual presentations.
To register or find out more, visit info@canandaigualakeassoc.org or stop at the CLWA office, 144 Mill St.