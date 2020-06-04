CANANDAIGUA – More than 300 people of all colors and ages crammed into a downtown park Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd, unarmed black man of Minneapolis, at the hands of white police officers last month.
Floyd’s death was captured in a nine-minute video showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The four officers involved have been fired and face criminal charges.
The incident has sparked national and even worldwide protests, some of which have turned violent. Wednesday’s protest was peaceful.
Among the messages carried on signs held by protesters Wednesday were “Silence is Violence,’’ “Stop Pretending Racism is Patriotism,’’ “Injustice for One is Injustice for All,’’ and “He Couldn’t Breathe.’’
A young woman, Lindsey from Canandaigua, said she attended because the divided state of the country, especially under President Donald Trump and his supporters, has made her fearful for her future and that of the country.
“There is so much privilege among so many white people in power. They don’t see or ignore what’s going on. We need to protest to force them to observe and listen,” she said. “People said this would happen when Trump got elected and it has.”
Tatiana, a black woman, addressed the crowd on the racism she endured attending local schools.
“I’m tired of being someone that other people hate just because of my color,”: she said, citing the increase in the number of unarmed black people killed by police “We cannot be quiet. We need to make people feel uncomfortable. We have to somehow respect each other, even if you disagree with them.”
Keegan Acoff said while racial violence has not happened in Canandaigua, she still sees sign of racism in the schools and the community.
“We are marching for police reform and an end of death for black people just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she sad.
Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth asked for a moment of silence for the Floyd family. He said he also was sickened by the video of Floyd’s death.
“Even though I also wear the blue, I’m here because there is no justification for what happened to Mr. Floyd. Making our voices heard on this is the right way to protest. Those officers don’t represent me or my police department,” Hedworth said.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson referred to the number of young people in the crowd. He said “if we learn what is right now, maybe we won’t have to have protests like this in the future. I’m just an angry as you. That video made me angry and sick. That’s not who we are as a department, I promise you.”
Other local officials at the protest included Mayor Bob Palumbo, former Mayor Ellen Polimeni, City Manager John Goodwin and School Superintendent Jamie Farr.
Two others, identified as Jennelle and Isaiah also spoke. In recounting their treatment at Canandaigua Academy while students, Jennelle was given a hug by someone in the audience.
Sim Covington, Finger Lakes Community College’s new diversity officer, urged all people to stand up if they see injustice. “Be leaders,” he said.
The two-hour protest ended with a march from the downtown park to the Canandaigua Police Department on Ontario Street.