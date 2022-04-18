GENEVA — Nazareth College student Molly Pullen is hoping she’ll be assigned to an extra large dorm room for her sophomore year in 2022-23.
That’s because Pullen is scheming to bring the brand-new recliner she won in the Finger Lakes Times’ Hoops Hysteria basketball contest.
Pullen, 18, of Geneva, entered the contest with her mother, Sarah, and was chosen randomly as the winner last week from among more than 250 completed entries. In addition to the grand prize of a Lynch’s recliner valued at $499, Pullen will receive a $100 gift certificate from Mark’s Pizzeria in Geneva.
The second-prize winners, Mark and Dawn Hadley of Seneca Falls, have an interesting connection to the Times; Mark’s father, the late Don Hadley, was its longtime editor. But that had nothing to do with the Hadleys’ success in submitting an accurate game board for consideration. Their efforts won them a $100 gift certificate from Abby Wine and Spirits in downtown Waterloo, a $50 gift certificate from Woody’s Bar and Grille in the Quality Inn in Seneca Falls, and $150 in cash.
Taking third place was Mary Hausner of Geneva, who won a $50 gift certificate from Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor and $150 in cash. Hausner, a longtime subscriber, thoroughly enjoyed Hoops Hysteria.
“I loved playing the basketball game — it was easy and so much fun — but I never thought I’d win anything,” she said. “I’ve been reading the Finger Lakes Times for a long, long time and don’t know what I’d do without it.”
This was the first Hoops Hysteria contest run by the Times in several years, and given that more than 250 entries were received, it appears our readers thoroughly enjoyed the new game. Thirty-one small basketballs were hidden throughout the newspaper and players had to find them, cut them out, and affix them to the game board. Jakki Bruce in the Times’ business office had the painstaking job of checking the entries for accuracy, and Bernie Lynch provided two of his workers to help with the honors of picking the winners.
Pullen, who is studying nursing at Nazareth, would help her mom with the contest when she came home to visit. Other than applying for scholarships, she said it’s the first contest in which she’s participated.
“I’ve always thought contests like this are really fun, and I wanted to do it with my mom,” said Pullen, adding she was “really surprised and excited” when she learned she’d nabbed the grand prize.
She admits the recliner will most likely end up in the family room of her parents’ home, but she’s not relinquishing it just yet.
“I’m going to find out where I’ll be in a dorm in Nazareth, and hopefully the chair can come too,” she said.