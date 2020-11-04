CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County’s sheriff and the mother of a man shot three times by his parole officer are painting different pictures of the Tuesday morning incident.
“My son is not a violent offender,” Damita Bonnemere said. “Maybe they were right in trying to arrest him, but wrong to use deadly force. This is happening too often.”
Bonnemere spoke to the Times several hours after her son, Supreme Hines, was shot during an incident at the Woodridge Motel on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua. Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the incident happened about 8:15 a.m., when a state parole officer and a deputy sheriff went to the motel to arrest Hines on a parole warrant.
Henderson would not disclose the identity of the parole officer, deputy or the person he called the parolee to the Times. Bonnemere disclosed her son’s name and identified the parole officer as “Mr. Smith.”
Henderson said the parole officer was trying to take the parolee into custody for violating parole. The sheriff said the he committed several larcenies while on parole. The only recent charge against Hines reported in the Times was a petit larceny arrest by Geneva police last week.
Henderson said while his agency’s investigation is still active, Hines allegedly got into a vehicle in the motel’s parking lot, accelerated toward the parole officer and hit him. The officer, who Henderson said was prone on the hood of the car, shot seven times into the windshield.
“The parole officer feared for his life and chose to use his duty weapon,” Henderson said.
Hines was hit three times in the chest area. His mother said Hines has a collapsed lung but was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was taken by a Mercy Flight helicopter.
Bonnemere, who lives in Geneva, is contesting Henderson’s version of events. She claims to have witnesses who say Hines was backing away in the vehicle, not going forward.
“My son was a low-level, non-violent offender. He has never been convicted of violence of any kind,” she said.“He was literally backing away from the parole officer when he unholstered his gun and fired. The parole officer jumped onto the car.”
Henderson, who said he had a “good conversation” with Bonnemere Tuesday afternoon, added that he has contacted the district attorney’s office. He said the incident was not caught by a police body camera, which the sheriff’s office will begin using Jan. 1.
“We are not trying to play games here. That is just how we are doing this right now,” he said. “Trust me, we are doing a thorough investigation here. We are putting everything together and will consult with the DA’s office on future charges for this individual (Hines) and the discharge of a duty firearm.”
Bonnemere said the parole officer was aware of her son’s mental health and substance abuse problems. She said she plans on contacting the Rev. Al Sharpton and organizing at least one protest.
“Why not come with a social worker, or take him in for drug treatment? Instead, he gets shot several times in the chest,” she said. “They didn’t have to use deadly force. They could have just Tased him, not shoot at someone seven times.”