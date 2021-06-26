OVID — It’s been 36 long, agonizing years for Phyllis O’Connell of Burnside, Minnesota.
In August of 1985 her then-20-year-old daughter, Kristin, was murdered. Her nude body was found in a cornfield off a road in Ovid. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her throat was slit.
New York State Police have not found her killer or killers. The victim’s frustrated and angry mother, now 81, has announced that a documentary film maker has offered to try to help solve the case, using new forensic testing techniques. But O’Connell and the filmmaker, Christopher Pavlick of Los Angeles, Calif., are critical of state police for not cooperating with their cold case effort.
“I’ve been more than patient,” O’Connell said in a written statement. “I’ve listened to state police investigators make excuses time and time again about not having the funding to retest physical evidence or travel outside their jurisdiction to question suspects.
“But now a documentary team offers Kristin’s investigation free forensic testing and an entire cold case team and the state police turn them down without ever informing our family or asking our opinion,” she said, questioning why state police would “pass up this incredible opportunity that doesn’t cost the state a dime.”
She said her family has never spoken ill of law enforcement before, but now she feels betrayed.
The true crime documentary series, directed by two-time Academy Award-winner Bill Guttentag, has offered a state-of-the-art, New York State-permitted forensics lab to the murder probe. The lab has agreed to test all the physical evidence in her case at no cost to taxpayers. An accredited cold case team, headed by a former manager of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, has agreed to donate their time to work alongside current state police investigators on the case.
Christopher Pavlick, the series producer, said the resources the documentary series is offering are proven to increase the odds significantly of solving the O’Connell case.
“Law enforcement all across the country are employing this approach to cold cases. It’s simple and practical,” Pavlick said. “When you’re stuck on a problem, you bring in a fresh set of eyes to gain a new perspective.”
But Pavlick said state police won’t allow anyone near the O’Connell case. He said they and Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz have not responded to letters or phone calls.
“Instead of opening up a 36-year-old unsolved murder case, they chose instead to shroud it in secrecy,” he said.
State police originally assigned Inv. Jeff Arnold to the case in 1985. Arnold retired and the case went to Inv. George Grbic. Both worked out of the Troop E headquarters in Farmington. Grbic was transferred and the case is currently assigned to a new investigator.
State Police Troop E spokesman Mark O’Donnell issued a statement Friday.
“The State Police has been actively investigating the murder of Kristin O’Connell from the tragic day she was discovered. The term cold case is used, however, the case is actively worked on by investigators of the Troop E Major Crimes Unit,” he said.
He added that the State Police did listen to the producers of the True Crime Documentary Company, but “after careful consideration, declined their offer.”
“As in all cases, the State Police does not share critical information, evidence or the techniques used in solving cases. By sharing such information, it could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” O’Donnell added.
O’Donnell said State Police investigators take the responsibility of solving all cases very seriously “and will continue to work diligently to solve this homicide and bring the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide to justice.”
Sinkiewicz, an Ovid resident, said he also did reply to Pavlick. He said he told him that the matter is in the hands of the state police and has been for many years now.
“They continue to work the case and I have complete confidence in their ability to investigate the matter in a manner that comports with New York state laws and procedures,” he said. “Unsolved crimes are extremely difficult and Ms. O’Connell’s murder is particularly so, which is why the state police continue to work the case in an effort to solve it.”
Pavlick hopes state police will reconsider their stance of not participating in the documentary series and commit to having “a productive conversation about how their teams might work together to advocate for Kristin.”
Pavlick has a long history of working on crime documentaries. Most recently, he produced the eight-part Netflix documentary series “Medal of Honor.” He’s also produced documentaries on subjects such as the American farmer, the Academy Award’s history, the Holocaust and international democracy. He won an Emmy for the PBS documentary “Inheritance.’’
THE FACTS
Kristin O’Connell was a student when she went to Florida for spring break in the spring of 1985. While there, she met James Vermeersch of Ovid and developed a friendship.
She decided to visit him in Ovid that summer. Vermeersch picked her up at the airport on Aug. 13, 1985. The night after she arrived, she was at a party at Vermeersch’s home on County Road 139, just west of the Golden Buck Restaurant, in Ovid.
Witnesses said that she went for a walk around midnight down County Road 139, heading west. The road did not have street lights and she was not wearing shoes or carrying a purse. She never returned. Her nude body was found in a cornfield 13 hours after she left the party. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her throat was slit. Her clothes were piled nearby.
At least two motorists told police they saw her being followed on foot down County Road 139 by two men in their early 20s. They said they also were followed by a person driving a dark sedan.
Neighbors reported hearing screams just after midnight. None of that was reported to police at the time but was later. Pavlick said there was no alcohol in her blood and no evidence of a sexual assault.
“The entertainment industry and law enforcement have a long history of working side by side. I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to have worked with law enforcement agencies all across the country,” Pavlick said, noting that experience would be useful in solving the O’Connell case.