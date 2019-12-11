WATERLOO — Pretrial motion arguments in the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds had been scheduled for Tuesday in Seneca County Court.
However, the matter was adjourned. James Doyle, the Rochester attorney representing Deeds, said a new court date has not been set. It was unclear who requested the adjournment when the Times went to press Tuesday night.
Deeds, 43, was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury Oct. 15 on one count of defrauding the government, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are class E felonies, while the latter is a class A misdemeanor.
Deeds entered a plea of not guilty at her arraignment and remains free on her own recognizance.
The indictment charges her with engaging in a scheme with the intent of defrauding the county by false or fraudulent pretenses. She is accused of falsifying her time sheets, resulting in her being paid $2,169.54 for time not worked from Dec. 29, 2017, to May 4, 2018.
Deeds resigned in August 2018.
The person who recommended her for the new position, former county Manager John Sheppard, has been charged with official misconduct related to a matter involving county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. Sheppard entered a plea of not guilty in Nov. 20 in village court. Pretrial motions before Village Justice Conrad Struzik are slated for Jan. 15.
Sheppard also resigned in August 2018.
The county Board of Supervisors ordered a special investigation into the actions of Deeds and Sheppard Oct. 23, 2018. The Seneca County sheriff’s office completed the investigation in January, after which the case was presented to a grand jury.