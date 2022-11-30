SENECA FALLS — The town of Seneca Falls is being asked to produce a complete and accurate record of the Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 Town Board meetings of 2016 — the meetings when Local Law 3-2016 was introduced and adopted.
The law requires Seneca Meadows Inc. to close its landfill on Route 414 by the end of 2025.
SMI is challenging the local law in state Supreme Court, saying the State Environmental Quality Review process was not followed properly.
A motion requiring the town to “settle” or finalize the official record of the two meetings, including written minutes and Fingerlakes1.com video recordings of the sessions, was filed by attorney Doug Zamelis. He represents Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and property owner Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo. The environmental group and Lemmon, who owns property adjacent to Seneca Meadows, are defendants in SMI’s Article 78 proceeding regarding the town’s adoption of Local Law 3-2016.
Zamelis filed the motion Nov. 18 with state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle. Responses to the motion from the town and SMI are due by Dec. 13. There will not be oral arguments, and the matter will be handled in written briefs for Doyle to consider, starting Dec. 20.
Doyle has ruled that he wants a complete and accurate record of the two meetings before he will consider further arguments on SMI’s claim that the Town Board did not follow the SEQR process by not taking a required “hard look” at possible environmental concerns associated with the law.
In a written affirmation in support of his motion, Zamelis said those meetings are when the board dealt with the Environmental Assessment Form and made the declaration of no harmful impacts on the environment; when the late Annette Lutz, then a board member, introduced the local law Nov. 30, 2016; and when the board voted 4-1 vote to adopt it on Dec. 6, 2016.
Zamelis said the Nov. 30, 2016, meeting lasted more than 4½ four hours, starting with a public hearing on the proposed local law. He said the video of the meeting show Town Attorney Patrick Morrell guiding the board through parts I and II of the EAF, the finding that there were no significant adverse environmental impacts, and the negative declaration.
His affirmation says he reviewed the video recording of the meeting, listing what was done by board members in a step-by-step, minute-by-minute manner and how long each action took. It was noted that when Supervisor Greg Lazzaro called the meeting to order, he made comments opposing the local law, then left, leaving deputy supervisor Vic Porretta to run the meeting.
Zamelis told Doyle that a review of the video of the Dec. 6 board meeting shows a motion being made by former board member Mary Sarratori to adopt Local Law 3-2016; it received a second from the late David DeLelys. He said Morrell provided guidance to the board, which was followed by the 4-1 approval. Lazzaro cast the sole the opposing vote.
That meeting lasted 20 minutes and 13 seconds.