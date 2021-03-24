WATERLOO — Pretrial motions in the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds were argued March 11, and rulings are due from state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle by April 15.
Deeds was indicted by a grand jury in October 2019, charged with five counts of falsifying business records, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, one count of defrauding the government, and one count of official misconduct. The first three charges are felonies and the latter a misdemeanor.
She remains free on her own recognizance.
The charges relate to allegations that Deeds falsified work time sheets in 2018 and ’19. The grand larceny charge states she was paid more than $2,000 that she was not entitled to receive.
Deeds resigned in August 2019.
Her case has been delayed numerous times for more than a year, most often at the request of her attorney, James Doyle of Rochester.
Deeds and former county Manager John Sheppard were indicted by a grand jury following an investigation by the Seneca County sheriff’s office. Sheppard was indicted on one count of official misconduct. He is charged in regard to discipline against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
His case, which is being heard in Village Court, has been adjourned numerous times for various reasons. Pretrial motions were scheduled to be argued March 17, but that was delayed at the request of Doyle — he is representing Sheppard as well — until April 21.
Deeds and Sheppard were married in 2020.