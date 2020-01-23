WATERLOO — For the second time, arguments on pretrial motions in the charges against former Seneca County finance director Brandi Deeds have been adjourned.
Deeds attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, and Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz met in chambers with Judge Daniel Doyle prior to the start of Wednesday’s Seneca County Court session.
Sinkiewicz said James Doyle has not yet filed pretrial motions in the case, saying he is still going through a large volume of pretrial discovery material in the case.
Judge Doyle agreed to adjourn the matter until 10 a.m. Feb. 19, assuming pretrial motions are filed.
Deeds, 43, is charged with seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a count of defrauding the government and a count of fourth-degree grand larceny, all Class E felonies. She also is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct.
She is accused of engaging in a scheme with the intent of defrauding the county by false or fraudulent pretenses. She is accused of falsifying her work time sheets indicating she was at work when she wasn’t, resulting in her being paid $2,169.54 for time not worked in the finance department from Dec. 29, 2017 to May 4, 2018.
Deeds was in court with former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard, who is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of officials misconduct. Doyle also is representing Sheppard who has been granted an adjournment on pretrial motion arguments from Jan. 15 to March 18 in Waterloo Village Court before Justice Conrad Struzik.
Sheppard is charged in connection with actions taken against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
Both were charged Oct. 15, 2019 by a Seneca County Grand Jury. The charges stem from a special investigation ordered by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors into Deeds and Sheppard on possible malfeasance. The board authorized the Sheriff’s Department investigation into Deeds and Sheppard Oct. 23, 2018. It was completed in January 2019, after which the case was presented to a grand jury.
Both resigned in August 2018 and both have entered not-guilty pleas and remain free on their own recognizance.