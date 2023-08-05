FARMINGTON — A local man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Route 332.
The crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, when Cailyn T. Alianell, 18, of Farmington, was turning onto Route 332 from Collett Road.
Police said Alianell pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Joshua P. Arena, 43, of Farmington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also responding were state police, the Farmington Fire Department, and Victor-Farmington Ambulance. Part of the highway was closed for several hours while emergency responders were on the scene.
Alianell was later ticketed with failure to yield the right of way. County Sheriff David Cirencione said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, but he could not say if Alianell told police she didn’t see the motorcycle.
“I have not read her statement in the report, but since she was ticketed for that (failure to yield), it would not be proper for us to release her statement on that before she goes to court,” he said.