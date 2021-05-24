GENEVA — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after what appeared to be a head-on collision with a car on County Road 6 in the town of Geneva.
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. approximately a quarter-mile north of the County Road 4 intersection. There was a heavy emergency response to the area including state police, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies, the North Side Fire Company, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.
State police were still at the scene as of 6:30 p.m. with their accident reconstruction unit. An officer at the scene, Trooper Chris Braun, said he could not disclose details of the accident or identify the victim.
The car suffered significant damage in the crash. While it was not known at press time how many people were in the vehicle, ambulance personnel were seen attending to at least two people.