FARMINGTON — A motorist was killed Friday afternoon after the car the person was driving hit a tree and burst into flames.
State police said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. on Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28. When police arrived, the car was engulfed in flames and the motorist trapped inside.
Troopers and bystanders tried — unsuccessfully — to extinguish the fire before the Shortsville Fire Department arrived and put out the flames.
The deceased was removed from the car by personnel from the Shortsville FD, Ontario County Emergency Management, and Farmington Service towing, and taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.