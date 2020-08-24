TORREY — The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person who died in a fiery crash near Dresden Sunday morning.
James S. Hayes, 37, of Route 54A, Jerusalem, drove his vehicle over the Keuka Lake Outlet gorge off Route 14 just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Yates County sheriff's office confirmed Monday the missing-person report they were investigating in Jerusalem earlier Sunday involved Hayes.
The sheriff's and county coroner's offices are continuing to investigate the cause of death and the accident.