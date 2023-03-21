How to help GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/f/camp-onseyawa-relocating-fundraiser Checks: Rotary Camp Onseyawa Board Treasurer, Attn: Victor Arsenault, Treasurer, PO Box 723, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (United Way Designation #2219)
TORREY — The closure and sale of Camp Babcock-Hovey affected more than Boy Scout campers. The Rotary-run Camp Onseyawa for children with special needs also was forced to find a new home.
It has landed at Camp Whitman on Seneca Lake.
Longtime camp volunteer John Kenny of Waterloo said a search committee scoped out locations last summer and ultimately chose Camp Whitman, in large part because its environs were familiar.
“The thing that really hit home ... Whitman really looks like Camp Babcock-Hovey,” said Kenny, noting its big ravines and ample waterfront. “I felt at home immediately. It really is a wonderful camp.”
Camp Onseyawa had called Camp Babcock-Hovey home for 66 years. Although the move to Whitman brings with it relief and excitement, there also is work to be done to make it user friendly for Onseyawa campers. To that end, a capital campaign to raise $60,000 was launched recently.
Kenny noted that things like electricity, water, and the ability to feed more people (given the high ratio of staff to campers) are more necessary for Camp Onseyawa than other camps, where the 100 or so campers are supervised by 70-80 staffers. The camp is free for participants ages 8-16 who live in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties and who have a documented disability. It will run from Aug. 14-25 this year, said Robin Mark of Ontario, Camp Onseyawa’s board president and camp co-director.
Among the priority projects being eyed:
• Adding water to the Sycamore campsite: $1,000 for the waterline, hydrant and fittings.
• Adding electricity to the Maple site: $5,000.
• For the kitchen, purchasing a 30-gallon tilt-skillet to boil large amounts of water quickly and make cooking for 150 people more efficient: $4,000; a 10-rack oven will allow large amounts of food to be baked at the same time: $3,000; warming tables: $1,500; and an additional freezer: $2,000.
“We don’t want to open camp if we don’t have those updated,” Mark said.
Another priority, though Mark said it may not be realized this year, is constructing a 3½-bay pole barn similar to the one the camp built at Babcock-Hovey; that is estimated to cost $40,000, although there is the possibility of building a larger structure with Camp Whitman and sharing that cost. Currently camp equipment is being stored in large pod containers.
Other items on Camp Onseyawa’s wish list:
• Adding a fire pit to each unit for two units in each campsite.
• Adding two permanent pavilions in each camp site, totaling six.
• Building a permanent archery range and catch-net, as well as one pavilion for the first year with an additional pavilion in the future to separate archers and spectators.
• Installing a modern speaker system for a radio program and to play music and announcements to the whole camp.
• Adding two high-top lifeguard chairs for better monitoring at the pool and waterfront.
Kenny, who plans to work at Camp Onseyawa this summer, said the campaign is off to a strong start with more than $2,000 raised in just a week.
“We’re very lucky,” he said. “Our communities are getting behind us. All the radio stations are running public service announcements right now.”
Mark noted many of the camp’s member Rotary clubs are starting to “pick off” projects as their own.
Camp Onseyawa is supported by funds and volunteers from 21 regional Rotary clubs; it has an annual operating budget of $140,000 to $145,000, with about $31,000 of that amount coming from Rotary member dues. The remaining funds come from donations and fundraisers, said Mark, who noted the camp’s costs are rising just like everyone else’s.
She added that Camp Onseyawa is always seeking new campers and staff, who are encouraged to visit www.onseyawa.org for more information and applications.