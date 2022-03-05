SENECA FALLS — Nearly three years after being awarded a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, plans to spend that money are moving forward.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara updated trustees and the public at the March 1 Town Board meeting.
He said a $600,000 DRI fund has been established for owners of buildings in the downtown area and the Sackett District on the south side of the canal. That money is geared toward use for interior and exterior upgrades. The program allocates up to $50,000 per building, and applications are being accepted.
Ferrara noted that $3.6 million in DRI money is allocated for major upgrades to the Seneca Falls Visitors Center on Fall Street, the Community Center on Water Street, and the streetscape project on Fall Street. In addition, part of that money will go toward upgrades on the north side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, including improvements to the skateboard park and kayak launch area near the Community Center, and People’s Park.
The Town Board voted to solicit proposals for administrative and engineering services for the DRI projects.
“We also have some good news from the Home Leasing people on the old Huntington Building,” Ferrara reported. “The company plans to close on the purchase of that building from Peter Koch in April, allowing them to move ahead with an architectural plan. They should be able to break ground in May.”
The Huntington project is part of the DRI program, with $400,000 allocated to convert the historic structure at 201 Fall St. into 50 apartments, some of which will be set aside for veterans.
Other projects included in the DRI grant:
• $1 million to the National Women’s Hall of Fame toward permanent exhibits and an elevator at its new home in the former Seneca Knitting Mill.
• $912,000 to the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St. for upgrades and expansion.
• $605,000 for the former train station and Village Hall at 60 State St. The money will be used to restore part of the building to honor its days as a train station. The remaining space will be turned into an Italian restaurant run by Casey Galloway.
• $405,000 for The Gould Hotel in the heart of downtown.
• $400,000 for the Finger Lakes Health Institute at 81 W. Bayard St. toward the creation of 10 apartment units on the second floor.
• $177,000 to the Ludovico Sculpture Trail on the south side of the canal.
• $533,000 for the Seneca Falls Heritage Information Center on Fall Street.
Also Tuesday, Ferrara received board approval to establish the third Saturday in June as Founders Day in the town. The town was created in 1829, and Founders Day will honor the community’s founders and the town’s history annually.