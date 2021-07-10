WATERLOO — Mozaic, a non-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties, took to the waters of the Keuka Outlet recently, using more than 1,300 plastic ducks in their sixth annual duck race.
Mozaic officials said ducks were purchased by people nationwide. The ducks were dumped off by the Main Street bridge in Penn Yan and raced for glory down the raging waters.
The first-place duck race winner received $750, while second place garnered $500 and third $250. And, the last duck to cross the finish line earned its owner $100.
The duck race raised more than $19,000 that will be earmarked for Mozaic’s vital programs and services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the Finger Lakes region.