WATERLOO — After serving on the district’s Board of Education for two years, Joshua Mull has resigned from the nine-member panel, effective July 12.
Mull, an art teacher in the Canandaigua school district, is moving from Waterloo to Canandaigua. He was elected to a three-year term in 2020.
The board will announce a search process to fill Mull’s seat. Prior to serving on the school board, Mull was elected to two terms on the Village Board.
In other action at the July 11 school board meeting, Ellen Hughes was reelected board president and Coreen Lowry was reelected vice president for the 2022-23 school year.