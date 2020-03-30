CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials are saying little about the departure of county Administrator Mary Krause, calling it a retirement for personal reasons.
Board of Supervisors clerk Kristin Mueller made the announcement in a brief press release Friday. The board approved a separation agreement with Krause at a meeting Thursday.
The press release said Krause’s contributions include union negotiations, containment of healthcare costs, succession planning, and overseeing the shared services program that recently resulted in a state reimbursement to the county and its municipal partners.
Krause could not be reached for comment. Jack Marren, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, did not return an email from the Times seeking a comment or more information on Krause’s departure.
Krause was placed on a paid leave of absence earlier this month.
At that time, Marren declined to discuss the matter further or say whether it was related to a dispute Krause had with Sue Cirencione, the county’s former STOP-DWI administrator. Cirencione, who said she retired from the job in January, later confirmed she left because of an adversarial relationship with Krause.
Reached by email Friday, Cirencione declined to comment on Krause’s departure.
During a county Traffic Safety Board meeting last year, Cirencione and other board members criticized county officials for what Cirencione called an 80 percent cut in the STOP-DWI budget. Those officials weren’t named.
Earlier this month, the board appointed Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, as STOP-DWI coordinator. Beer will receive a $4,000 stipend in addition to her regular salary.
County Deputy Administrator Brian Young is handling Krause’s duties for now. Michele Smith, the county’s director of human resources, said Young will be appointed interim county administrator April 15.