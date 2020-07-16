INTERLAKEN — The exterior wall of Seneca Fitness has become a canvas for local artist Mary Beth Ihnken.
Ihnken began working on a mural at 8387 N. Main St., near the Interlaken Community Vegetable Patch, July 6. She expects to finish up in a week or so.
Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions — or STEPS — has awarded resident health promotion funds for the mural project. Several local businesses have contributed, also.
Seneca Fitness is owned by Doug and Penny McGill. The health promotion project team is led by Donna Levy and Meg Jastran, who wanted to make the wall behind the community vegetable garden more aesthetically pleasing to generate more interest in the community.
“I believe that public murals help to create community by radiating out stories and energy that touch everyone who passes by them,” Ihnken said. “I strive to create this immediate visual and emotional impact with every mural I create.”
The design incorporates suggestions from more than 25 South Seneca school district elementary-level students.
“Mary Beth’s mural depicts our precious local landscape and resources, many of which were expressed by students in fifth-grade art classes when asked what their community meant to them,” Levy said. “The mural will be celebrated and is especially important now during this rough patch we are all experiencing. We hope its presence will spark more interest in the community vegetable patch where the harvest is shared with the community and residents can learn to garden, share gardening knowledge, nourish themselves and meet one another.”
Hipshot Productions, Lucas Winery, Good Life Farm, FDR Ungleich Hardwood Floors, Cayuga Lake Creamery, Pine Tree Farms, Sommarsuga Farms, Jay’s Cleaning, Hurlbut Funeral Home, Blue Jay Plumbing and Heating, Interlaken Guns and Ammo, Sunny’s Happy Landing, Quick Shoppe Interlaken, Seneca Fitness, Fitness Equipment Doctor, Penelope’s Hair Salon, Waid’s Honey, and Mama Mia’s joined STEPS in sponsoring the project.
STEPS is a program of the S2AY Rural Health Network, made possible by a grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation. It serves the needs of people in the towns of Covert, Lodi, Ovid and Romulus.