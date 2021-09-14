LYONS — A nice touch has been added at the Wall of Honor saluting veterans of four wars, which was moved to Central Park from the former Lyons American Legion this past summer.
Mark DeCracker of Mural Mania said his group was asked if it could do a mural to honor those who served.
He said veteran Cory Reynolds, an artist who has become one of DeCracker’s key contributors on Mural Mania projects, came up with the design.
“After a few tweaks, the Lyons Town Board approved,” said DeCracker, who notes that Reynolds suffers from post traumatic stress disorder following his time during the second Iraq war.
Reynolds teamed up with DeCracker and Christina Lauber to paint the sidewalk mural, which features a large white star on blue paint, along with red stripes on each side of the blue walkway between the panels featuring the names of Lyons veterans. Six smaller stars are painted on each side of the walkway.
The work was done over a span of four days last week, said DeCracker.
He said Mural Mania soon will be sealing the sidewalk mural to protect it from the elements and more.
A formal dedication of the monuments and mural is expected on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
With the support of the Town Board, Lyons Highway Superintendent Tim Moore and crew moved the monuments from their legion home to the east end of the park, near William Street, where it leads to the water fountain on the park’s east end.