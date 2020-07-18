Cory Reynolds has been dabbling in art since he was a child. He also tinkered during an eight-month tour in Iraq when he was in the Army.
While his sergeant didn’t exactly appreciate the content of the pen-and-ink drawings he did on a wall during down times, he did appreciate his artistic skills. So, Reynolds’s superior had him create some wall art more to his liking: a “gun line,” which consists of tanks and Humvees.
Back in the States, art is still a big part of the Lyons resident’s life.
Reynolds’s specialty is wood-burned portrait art, but he also is lending his considerable talents to Mural Mania, the Lyons-based group headed by Mark DeCracker that has been honoring history through public art at more than 85 spots in Wayne County, and throughout central and western New York.
Reynolds continues to battle post-traumatic stress disorder from wartime experiences that include losing seven members of his unit. He gets counseling to cope, and art helps too.
“It’s like therapy to me,” Reynolds explained. “It isolates me from all of the bad things that have happened in my life.”
A mural project in Lyons — one of two he has helped create this year with DeCracker and fellow Mural Mania member James Zeger — has particular meaning for Reynolds. It’s a 20-by-40-foot flag on the side of Hometown Auto Service on Geneva Street, the site of the former Del Rossa Ford dealership.
“The work is dedicated mostly to those guys,” Reynolds said of the massive flag mural. “It was 17 years ago, and it feels like it just happened.”
Reynolds no doubt battled searing heat in Iraq during his tour, but the three artists have endured tough conditions in Lyons and Newark as well, given the high temperatures this summer. With asphalt below them and no shade at the Lyons site, they determined it was best to toil in the late afternoon into the evening on the flag, which is edging closer to being finished.
Conversely, the three found mounting and touching up an 8-by-24-foot mural affixed to an old railroad bridge abutment over the Erie Canal in Newark was best done in the morning shade.
The Lyons flag may look simple compared to many Mural Mania projects that depict detailed scenes, but it’s not, noted Zeger, a Newark art teacher.
“This is probably one of the more challenging murals I’ve done,” he said of the rippled metal wall that constitutes the canvas. “You have to go in and out with those grooves to get a clear line.”
DeCracker said the ultimate goal — and, even in its unfinished form it can be seen — is a flag waving in the wind.
They’ve borrowed a lift from Lucas Dobbins of Dobbins Painting and Contracting in Lyons to make it easier to do the higher points of the flag.
Martin Williams, owner of Hometown Auto Service, said he reached out to DeCracker earlier this year, asking if he could pay Mural Mania to paint a flag on his shop’s exterior.
“At first I wanted a flagpole,” he said. “Then I looked at that wall and said, ‘It needs something.’ I’m patriotic. The whole color of my business is red, white and blue.”
Williams said his family has a long history of military service. He’s a vet, as were his father and grandfather. He had two sons in the Marines; one is still active in the Air Force.
He said many have complimented him on the flag mural, including people who aren’t even customers.
DeCracker said they get lots of beeping horns and good wishes by passing walkers or motorists.
“It’s just blown up how excited people are,” he said.
Going west
Up the road in Newark, a more traditional-style mural has been unveiled this summer.
On a bridge abutment on VanBuren Street, where the Pennsylvania Railroad once crossed the Erie Canal, a mural depicts a time when coal trains were a common site in the village.
The mural shows a train carrying coal from Pennsylvania to a massive coal trestle at Sodus Bay, where lake freighters would load up and head out to deliver to cities on the Great Lakes, said Mary Smith of Newark, former president of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society. She recalls seeing the trains coming through Newark as a youngster. The span still crosses the canal, but the rest of the bridge was removed decades ago.
DeCracker picked up pieces of coal in the grass next to the abutment and new mural.
Those coal runs to the bay ended in the late 1960s, according to the Sodus Bay Historical Society. The coal trestle itself burned down in 1971.
The mural, which the artists said depicts a typical 1950s scene, also includes the historic tugboat Urger, which plied state waters for decades. It was eventually turned into a floating classroom, and Smith notes that preservationists want to see the tugboat saved and rehabilitated after the state pondered dry-docking it.
The mural was created by the three artists indoors using six 4-by-8-foot panels, which were then lined up and mounted into the concrete bridge abutment with screws about three weeks ago.
“It was a challenge to line up the panels,” DeCracker said.
Additional touch-ups were done on-site, and more will happen, said DeCracker, noting that Reynolds’ lettering skills were key to the great detail in the mural scene.
“He’s such an asset for us,” he said.
DeCracker said the mural reflects a typical scene in the 1950s. Besides the coal train and canal tug, there is a truck in the background crossing the Clinton Street bridge by Lock 28B, just east of the railroad bridge.
“James came up with the sketch of how to do this,” DeCracker said.
Mural Mania hopes to get started on another mural on a wall at the Lyons dry docks, either this year or next, and it will depict the Dipper Dredge, which is still dry-docked in Lyons after being decommissioned many years ago.