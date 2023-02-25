What’s typically on a charcuterie board? Cured meats. Various cheeses, which can be on the pricier side, but with that said, it feeds A LOT of people. Olives and nuts Fruit Dried fruits Crackers or small slices of bread Jelly or Jam
FAYETTE — When golf fans — and we’ll assume professional golfers as well — dig into the charcuterie boards at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford in May, they’ll be getting a taste of the Finger Lakes.
Muranda Cheese Company’s blue cheese will be featured among the appetizers offered, owner Tom Murray said.
According to Murray, a chef from Delaware North — the company providing food at the PGA — went to the New York Welcome Center in Geneva looking for recommendations.
“They directed them to our place,” said Murray.
Muranda’s tasting room and events barn is on Route 96 south of Waterloo. It is operated by Tom with his wife, Nancy, and their son Blane, whom Tom said has taken on the bulk of the management duties these days.
The company’s hole-in-one with the PGA is exactly what the Taste New York effort was designed to accomplish, said Jennifer Kime, market manager for the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
“It’s all about exposure and helping these little businesses become bigger,” she said.
“Any welcome center can carry any New York State product,” she explained, adding that the emphasis is on hyper-local whenever possible. “It just blew my mind when I came here the amount of product produced here.”
Kime explained that the Finger Lakes Welcome Center has featured 1,900 products from 280 vendors over the course of nearly five years of operation and that 65% of it came from the Finger Lakes.
You can find Muranda Cheese in other welcome centers as well, said Kime, adding that they purchase it through Waterloo-based Finger Lakes Artisan Foods, a distributor for a number of New York cheese producers.
“They’re very good cheeses,” Kime said of Muranda’s products.
The welcome center doesn’t usually stock much cheese in the slower winter months, said Kime, but inventory is added when the weather turns warmer and regional visitation picks up.
Murray doesn’t know why Buffalo-based Delaware North picked Muranda blue cheese over their other varieties, he’s just happy that they did.
“That’s what they went for. It’s one of the better cheeses we make,” Murray said. “We just made the batch for the PGA.”
Some 30,000 boards will be served at the PGA by Delaware North, which provided food for the last two PGA Championships as well.
And while the purchase generates revenue, Murray said it’s more “about the partnership that opened up. That’s what it’s all about.”
Having Delaware North serving up their blue cheese at a prestigious sporting event is a point of pride for the company and could lead to even more opportunities for Muranda, he explained.
They’re prepared for that growth, Murray said, pointing to the opening of their own cheese-making operation in a former yogurt-making facility in Romulus. Murray said Muranda purchased the facility two years ago and made it operational just two weeks ago.
Before that they were making cheese at Cornell University, and at one time, as far away as Cooperstown.
“It fits what we’re looking for,” Murray said of the new operation. “It gives us an opportunity to make a product when we need to make it.”
They’re also looking at making cheese for other companies on the two days Muranda does not use the facility, he said.
“We’ve been approached by some people who want some products made,” he said.
Murray credits the region’s wine trails for helping Muranda Cheese Company grow.
“We owe a lot to these wine trails,” he said. “We’re just really riding their shirttails.”