CANANDAIGUA — A preliminary hearing for the man accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend last week has been scheduled for Friday.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the hearing for William Fricke is now set for noon Friday in Canandaigua Town Court. It had been scheduled for Wednesday.
Fricke, 67, of Fairport, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, last Thursday at a home on County Road 16 (West Lake Road). Henderson said Baker, also from Fairport, died from multiple stab wounds.
Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, was injured during the alleged altercation. District Attorney Jim Ritts said Gruttadaro, who owns the home where the stabbing took place, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Henderson said the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Gruttadaro identified Fricke as the suspect.
The sheriff said Fricke drove from the scene, and his vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F in the Wayne County town of Macedon, near the Monroe County border. Fricke was not in the vehicle.
Henderson said a Wayne County sheriff’s office K-9 unit was used at the scene of the abandoned vehicle in Macedon, as well as a state police helicopter. Authorities later learned Fricke may be at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County, and he was taken into custody there about 2:30 a.m. Friday by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police.
Henderson said Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. The sheriff would not say if Fricke’s injuries were the result of a car accident or the alleged incident in Canandaigua.
The investigation also involved state police, the sheriff’s offices in Wayne and Monroe counties, Macedon police, and Irondequoit police.
Neither Henderson or Ritts would speculate on how Fricke got from Macedon to Irondequoit, a distance of roughly 20 miles. They said that remains under investigation.
Henderson and Ritts also declined to speculate on the relationship between Baker and Gruttadaro.
Fricke was arraigned Saturday at the Ontario County Jail and remanded without bail. Ritts said the preliminary hearing could be canceled and the case presented to a county grand jury, potentially leading to other charges against Fricke.