PENN YAN — After being treated at a psychiatric facility for close to six months, a Branchport man accused of killing his mother is back in Yates County Jail, and he’ll appear in court next week.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Paul Khouzam was returned to jail Oct. 7 from the Rochester Psychiatric Center. He had been there since April, when Judge Jason Cook ruled Khouzam was not competent to stand trial at that time.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
Several hours before, Khouzam was arrested by deputies in Branchport as a mentally ill person (endangerment to himself or others). He was taken to the mental health unit at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, but released later that night and returned to his home.
Spike said Khouzam drove to his mother’s home during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6 and broke a large window near the front door to get inside. Khouzam is accused of bludgeoning and stabbing his mother with a hammer and a knife.
The alleged crime happened about 4 a.m., police said. The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m., and Spike said deputies arrived on the scene minutes later and found Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road.
Deputies went to the home and found an unconscious and bleeding Daoud in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and underwent emergency surgery for head and upper body injuries.
Daoud, 67, died at a Monroe County hospice facility last October. Spike said deputies also found a small dog owned by Daoud dead in the home.
Khouzam was sent to the Rochester facility after Cook ordered mental competency exams in the case. Two psychiatrists said Khouzam was an “incapacitated person” and not competent to stand trial at that time.
Cook suspended the case for up to a year while Khouzam got treatment, with the proviso that Khouzam would return to court if he was deemed fit to proceed by doctors. District Attorney Todd Casella said Khouzam will be in court Wednesday, when Cook could schedule the case for motions and move it toward trial.
Spike said it cost the county about $20,000 per month for Khouzam to stay at the psychiatric facility — roughly $670 per day for forensic care, treatment and custody. Now that Khouzam is back in jail, his $1 million bail is in effect.