JUNIUS — The northern Seneca County manhunt for a suspect in an Oneida County murder was scaled back Wednesday, with state police indicating he may have eluded them and left the area.
Two young males fled the scene where a 22-year-old man was killed in the Oneida County village of Oneida Castle Tuesday. They were driving a black Ford SUV, heading west on Route 5.
A state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the SUV as it was on the Thruway near Exit 42 in Geneva. When the driver didn’t pull over, a chase began.
Troopers said the vehicle exited the Thruway and drove east on Route 96 in Waterloo, then north on Nine Foot Road in Junius before crashing into a ditch near Waterloo Premium Outlets on Route 318 in Junius. The two occupants fled on foot.
One was captured quickly. The other escaped and could not be located after an extensive search of the area by troopers, deputies, search dogs, drones and a helicopter.
“We captured one suspect, but after an all day and night search for the other, we’re not sure he’s still in the area,” said Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for the New York State Police Troop E in Canandaigua. “We’re not going to keep searching the same area over and over.”
O’Donnell said police are still in the search area, but there is speculation that the suspect somehow got a ride.
Police said the man should be considered dangerous, but they don’t know if he is armed.
“We had over 50 officers, dogs, a drone and a helicopter in the search,” O’Donnell said. “We recovered some evidence at the crash scene.”
Troop D in Oneida is heading up the investigation. Trooper Jack Keller there said state police investigated a report of a physical assault at an upper-floor apartment in Oneida Castle, which is about seven miles south of Verona.
They found Tyler McBain dead, with neighbors and witnesses saying they heard an argument in the apartment before the assault. They identified the vehicle used to get away as the Ford SUV.
Residents in the area of Nine Foot Road and Route 318 and customers at Waterloo Premium Outlets were urged to shelter in place when the manhunt began. Some mall stores closed and asked customers to leave around 5 p.m.