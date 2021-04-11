CANANDAIGUA — The trial of a Monroe County man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the town of Canandaigua starts Monday in Ontario County Court.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said the final pretrial hearing for William Fricke was Thursday. The trial could last about three weeks.
Fricke, 68, of Fairport, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Jan. 2, 2020 stabbing death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport, at a home on West Lake Road. Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, who owns the home, was injured during the incident that occurred about 9:30 p.m.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Baker died from multiple stab wounds, while Gruttadaro suffered life-threatening injuries. Gruttadaro was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and later released.
Fricke faces charges of attempted murder and assault for Gruttadaro’s injuries.
Henderson said Fricke drove from the scene. His vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border, but the suspect was not in the vehicle.
Authorities learned Fricke was at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there about 2 a.m.
Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. Henderson and Ritts have declined to say if Fricke’s injuries were from a car accident or the alleged stabbing.
Henderson and Ritts also declined to speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he allegedly ditched his car. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows several vehicles stopping near Fricke’s vehicle, then driving away on Route 31F.
Fricke originally was charged with second-degree murder, but a grand jury indicted him on the first-degree charge.
Judge Kristina Karle is presiding over the case, which was delayed numerous times due to COVID-19. Attorney James Nobles is representing Fricke.
Ritts is prosecuting the case with First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride.