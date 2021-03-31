LYONS — Lyons native Rhea Hayes has been tapped as the new executive director of the Museum of Wayne County History, replacing a woman she first got to know as a fifth-grader.
Hayes, 25, is a 2013 graduate of Lyons High School who starts her new job Thursday. She is taking over the position held for years by the late Larry Ann Evans, who died in December at age 60 of cancer.
Growing up, Hayes said she enjoyed theater and participated in the summer drama program “Curtain Call” that Evans ran for Wayne County youth. She also was friends with Evans’ son, Alex Calvo.
Devastated to learn of her passing, Hayes said it was initially difficult to see herself stepping into a role that Evans did so “flawlessly,” on top of all of her community and theater work as well.
“It looked like it didn’t take any effort at all. The fact that the board has such faith in me to step into this role and do the work she did ... it’s truly an honor,” said Hayes.
Hayes brings technical and marketing savvy to her new job and a desire to attract more people to the museum. She graduated from Champlain College in Vermont in 2017 with a degree in broadcast and streaming media and landed a producer’s job with Celebrity Page TV in New York City (Hayes called it “a kinder version of TMZ.”)
She worked there through 2019 and returned home to Lyons when the pandemic started; her parents Jess and Kathy Hayes still live in Lyons.
Hayes believes her work ethic and media/technical skill set will enable her to make the museum more visible and share its story with more people. She also hopes to add more events post-COVID.
“It’s [the museum] sitting here and has so much to offer,” Hayes said. “It’s not really reaching people.”
Wayne County Historical Society Board President Kathleen Marshall said Hayes was “a standout candidate” who she believes will foster connections with existing members and attract a new generation in the internet era. The board was seeking a director who could make the museum more interactive with displays; reach out on social media channels to engage with members and non-members; increase membership; organize creative fundraisers and work with area schoolchildren.
Hayes’ technical and social media experience, as well as her enthusiasm, “fit all the buttons” for the board, which did Zoom interviews with 10-12 candidates before narrowing the field to three finalists and interviewing them in person, Marshall said.
“We are excited to have someone with an interest in our local history and her experiences working with children in ‘Curtain Call’ and social media make her a great fit,” Marshall said in a press release, adding Hayes was hired after a two-month search. “We are excited to work with her to continue making the Museum of Wayne County History a destination spot for people near and far.”
Although her first day is Thursday, Hayes already has been at the Butternut Street museum acquainting herself with the team and taking stock of the tasks at hand. She has retooled the website (www.waynehistory.org), which will launch April 1 — just like her.
Hayes said Evans is a legend in Lyons who will never be replaced and sees her role as building on the foundation Evans created while adding some nice extras. She’s not keen on filling her shoes.
“She always wore sparkly heels, but I’ll be wearing combat boots to work,” Hayes laughed.