SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is seeking applicants for the position of assistant to the executive director.
Anyone interested in applying for the 25-hour per week position should send a resume and cover letter to director@senecamuseum.com.
The person selected will work side-by-side with the executive director helping with all daily operational, management and administrative tasks.
Applicants should have an associates or undergraduate degree in business management, communications or a related field, have computer skills, have exceptional clerical skills and strong business acumen and have the ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment.
The museum is at 89 Fall St.