SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry will sponsor the 10th annual gingerbread house contest during “It’s A Wonderful Life” weekend Dec. 13-15.
Small gingerbread houses are made by museum volunteers for children to decorate at workshops from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. All decorations are provided, and admission is free.
Those interested are asked to call the museum at (315) 568-1510 to make an appointment for one of the two workshops. A limited number of children can be accommodated.
Also, adults are encouraged to make their own gingerbread house of any size. Possible themes include any of the famous buildings in the “It’s A Wonderful Life” movie, such as a replica of the bridge, the taxi, any historic building, a package boat, a lock or a mill. Recipes for gingerbread houses and a pattern for small houses are available by emailing director@senecamuseum.com.
All entries must be received by Dec. 11. Visitors during the It’s A Wonderful Life weekend will vote for their favorites in various age categories. Prizes are supplied by local vendors and volunteers. The sponsors are Sinicropi Florist and Seneca Meadows Inc.
Winners will be announced Dec. 16.