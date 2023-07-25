CANANDAIGUA — More than $9,000 was raised for Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes during a music festival in June that organizers hope to make an annual event.
Marisa Przepiora, executive director of Safe Harbors, said the June 3 event at the Canandaigua Moose Club was organized by Donna Bennett of Club Zen and Jackie Barney of the Moose lodge. The event included music, food trucks, lawn games, vendors, and raffles.
“We couldn’t have dreamed of what a success it would be,” Przepiora said. “Donna and Jackie put a ton of work into it, along with everyone who participated. There was a whole lot of love shown to Safe Harbors for our work in the community.”
Numerous musical acts donated their time and talent to the cause including John Carter, Oliver Burdo from St. Vith, Shari Ratka, Endless Mountain Derelicts, Acoustic Brew, the ThreadBarons, Midnight Whiskey, and LFG. Organizers said Dan Sidor and the ThreadBarons traveled from Colorado for the event.
Bennett said Sidor, whom she met on Facebook through her sister, grew up in the Rochester area before moving to Colorado.
“He told me his dream was to bring his band back to see his roots in the Rochester area and I could help organize a benefit show,” said Bennett, noting she received a mailing from Safe Harbors last year that touched her. “It was a single purple Christmas card that said ‘hope’ on it. It struck a chord. Safe Harbors was elated we picked them for this benefit. And this idea blossomed into much more than just helping a charity with a benefit gig for a new friend’s band.”
Bennett said she solicited numerous gift baskets/cards from local businesses to donate for the raffles.
“Jackie handled all the Moose things and I came to a meeting there with their directors to explain what we wanted to do,” she said. “It was a fun summer music fest — a fundraiser for a great cause. It was a feel good (from the heart) kind of event that brought community together.”
“We greatly appreciate the Moose Club for hosting the event and to all the volunteers, vendors, and donors who cared enough to be a part of it all,” Przepiora said. “This connection to our community is a blessing that we won’t soon forget.”