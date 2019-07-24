SENECA FALLS — The summer Music in the Park program in People’s Park downtown will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday with music by “The Destination.”
The nine-piece dance band focuses on rhythm & blues, rock and Latin-influenced material. The group has three vocalists and four horns. The band covers songs by Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Patsy Cline, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Rolling Stones, James Taylor, John Mellencamp, Earth, Wind & Fire, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, James Brown, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.
The program is sponsored by the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry.
The museum also announced that openings remain for the free summer camp for children. The registration deadline is Aug. 1 for the camp session of Aug. 6-8. The camp offers history games, “minute to win it” games, drum circles, basic sign language lessons, music lessons, painting classes and a community give back project.
For information or to register, call (315) 568-1510.
Other sponsors of the camp are the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation, Seneca Meadows and Waterloo Container.
