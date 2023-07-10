GENEVA — The new Muslim Life Center opened on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus with a dedication ceremony last month hosted by the Muslim Student Association and the Colleges’ Office for Spiritual Engagement.
Located in Demarest Hall, the center offers Muslim students, faculty, staff and the broader HWS community a centralized space for prayer and reflection, HWS said.
The space features a wudu (cleansing) station for ablutions, as well as a separate prayer room, which students can access 24 hours a day. According to HWS, the center also serves as a meeting space for the Muslim Student Association, which worked with Nita Byrd, chaplain and dean of spiritual engagement, to develop the new space.
“It’s important for our students to have a familiar and welcoming environment to worship and deepen their relationship with their faith and their communities,” said President Mark Gearan, who spoke at the opening. “I hope the new Muslim Life Center provides that space for our Muslim students.”
“I am grateful that the Colleges are honoring its commitment to inclusion and diversity, not just with words, but with action,” said Shalahudin Kafrawi, professor of religious studies at HWS.
Student Mohammad Yassin observed that the Muslim Life Center enhances cultural diversity, engagement and understanding on campus. He thanked the Office for Spiritual Engagement and Byrd, whose support was “above and beyond what we expected to help us set this up.”
According to HWS, the Muslim Life Center was initially established in 2013 in Sherrill Hall, noting that the nearest mosques are in Rochester and Syracuse. The Colleges said the center was created to provide “not only a space that enriches the religious and cultural diversity on campus, but also a place to pray that is easy to access.”
According to HWS, the Office for Spiritual Engagement works to promote engagement through services, programming and spiritual support that provide hospitality and advocacy for students of all religions and cultures.