LYONS — The Humane Society of Wayne County’s annual Mutt Strut is 12 noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Silver Hill Technology Park off Route 88, on the southern edge of the Newark village limits.
This year’s theme is “Who Let The Dogs Out.” Participants are encouraged to dress up their dog, themselves and their family in costume. If you don’t have a dog, shelter dogs will be available to walk.
Prizes will awarded for best dog and human costumes.
Family, friends, co-workers, neighbors and relatives can sponsor someone in the Mutt Strut by donating money to HSWC. The top three fundraisers will receive a prize.
Sponsor and registration forms are available at https://www.facebook.com/hswaynecounty, at local veterinary offices, and at the HSWC shelter, 1475 County House Road. Registration is required and preregistration preferred. Preregistration will guarantee participants a T-shirt and goodie bag.
Lots of vendors and refreshments will be present, and activities such as a silent auction, wine tasting, 50-50 raffle, door prizes and more are planned.
For more information, call the shelter at (315) 946-3389.
The HSWC wants participants to remember the following guidelines:
• All dogs must have current vaccinations, including rabies.
• Please leave dogs “in season” at home.
• Make sure your dog is social with other canines.
• Monitor your dog for heat sensitivity at all times.
• All dogs must be on a leash at all times, and under control of the owner.
• Water for dogs will be supplied “community style.”
• Please be considerate and pick up after your dog.