KEUKA PARK — Yates County sheriff’s deputies report that a local woman has died after her SUV overturned into Keuka Lake on Friday.
Deputies believe that the accident shortly after 3 p.m. was the result of Barbara Miller, 86, of East Bluff Drive, Keuka Park, having a medical episode shortly after buckling her seat belt and starting her vehicle.
The vehicle traveled down the driveway and crossed East Bluff Drive, went over the embankment striking a neighboring cottage’s deck. The SUV then entered the lake, coming to rest upside-down in the water.
When deputies arrived, they said several area residents and witnesses had already freed Miller from the vehicle and were performing livesaving measures on the unconscious woman. She was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.