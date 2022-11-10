I spent a long, long day Tuesday as one of about a dozen election inspectors working Canandaigua’s polling place at the Lutheran Church on South Pearl Street. It was close to freezing when I got into my car for the short drive to the church. I had to be there by 5:15 a.m. to set up for voting, having been trained in two prior sessions by county Board of Elections officials.
Voting began at 6 a.m., and a few came in shortly thereafter to vote. The flow of voters and voting continued in a fairly steady stream for the rest of the day. There were only a few minutes when no voters were signing in and receiving ballots.
People were friendly and engaged. No one uttered words like “steal” or “fraud” or “fixed.”
The voting process used in New York state and Ontario County seems to be about as safe as it can get. If someone came to the table Wards 3 and 4, districts 1 and 2, and their name did not show up on the poll books, they were given the option of calling the Board of Elections on the spot and seeking advice. If they were duly registered voters, they were given an affidavit ballot, which is set aside and reviewed separately, at a later time, to be sure the voter is eligible to cast a ballot at that polling place.
Only seven such ballots were handed out at the table I worked.
Voters were asked to sign the poll book. Many showed identification. They were given a ballot, told to look at both sides, offered a privacy sleeve, and directed to a secure voting area where no one could see which circles they filled. The completed ballots were then handed to a voting machine operator who fed them into the machine, followed by a message that the ballot was successfully cast — or not.
In some cases, the machine would not accept the paper ballot because it was not completed properly, it was torn or ripped, or, in one case, drooled on. Those ballots can either be re-voted or kept and reviewed later. No one’s vote is not counted.
As an observer of the system, it quickly became apparent that the opportunity for fraud is virtually non-existent. It was heartening to see people of all ages, including 18-years-olds voting for the first time, participating in this fundamental American feature of democracy.
No one engaged in political arguments over the merits of a particular candidate, or his or her campaign issues. It was nice to see people greet friends they haven’t seen in a while, along with numerous parents bringing their children to witness the process.
The poll opening and closing process was a bit overwhelming for a first-time inspector like me, so I let those with experience handle it as I watched and learned. I met some nice inspectors who shared their knowledge and answered my questions without hesitation.
As I drove home in the cold dark around 9:30 p.m., I came away with a good feeling for taking an extra step in participating in the voting process and knowing that voting — at least in this area, and most likely everywhere in this country — is fair, safe, secure and vital to the democratic process.
I’m glad I did it, and there’s no denying I look forward to doing it again.