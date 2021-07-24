SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy handed out dozens of awards at an assembly held June 17.

The recipients and their awards (in alphabetical order):

Bridget Aceto: Saint Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Nicholas Anderson: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Joseph Andrews: Jr. Rotarian Award; St. Michael’s College Book Award.

Brian Babilonia: Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Mountain Climbing Award.

Evelyn Balzer: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Daisy Belke: Spanish II; Masonic Lodge Award.

Henry Belke: Bausch & Lomb Award.

Macy Benz: Emily Fraser Award in Chorus.

Kaitlyn Biccum: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award.

Michael Bogart: Clarkson Achievement Award; Jr. Rotarian Award.

Domenic Bruni: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; Joseph Campese Award.

Alyvia Christensen: Elmira College Key Award.

Madison Cosentino: Russell Sage College Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Oakley Fitzgerald: Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.

Ryan Furletti: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award.

Eleka Goncz: Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Kendyl Greer: Triple “C” Award is sponsored by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York.

Sydney Haust: St. Michael’s College Book Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program.

Mackenzie Higby: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Joseph Jang: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Nicholas Jastrzab: Russell Sage College Award.

Eve Jones: Seneca Falls Rotary Geometry Award.

Troy Kabat: Clarkson Leadership Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Kelly Kohberger: Seneca Falls Rotary Algebra II Award.

Flora Lin: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.

Darby Lukowski: Saint Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Abigail Lynch: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Amy Mahoney: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Kiwanian Award.

Megan Marley: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award; Jr. Rotarian Award; Daughters of the American Revolution Award.

Bridget Miller: Spanish IV; The George Eastman Young Leaders Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.

Stephanie Mirras: James Long Memorial Award.

Jayden Noone: Triple “C” Award is sponsored by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York.

Abigail Palmer: Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award in Humanities & Social Sciences Award; Jr. Rotarian Award; Seneca Falls Police Union Good Citizenship Award.

Sydney Partee: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.

Abigail Reagan: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award; Jr. Rotarian Award.

Riley Rhinehart: Spanish V.

Faith Rhinehart: Lt. Cyrus Garnsey VFW Post Award.

Trevor Roggie: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.

Sydney Sandroni: Tatiana Padunov Memorial Award.

Thomas Santana: The New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Awards.

Noah Smith: Spanish III presented for outstanding talent in Spanish.

Cheyenne Soto: Jr. Rotarian Award.

Mya Soto: The New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Award.

LaToya Soura: Elizabeth Amidon Memorial Award.

Jean Turner: John Fraser Award in Band.

Alanys Velez: Elmira College Key Award.

Camden Wehrle: Walter Cerep Award.

Ryan Wylie: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.

