SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy handed out dozens of awards at an assembly held June 17.
The recipients and their awards (in alphabetical order):
Bridget Aceto: Saint Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Nicholas Anderson: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Joseph Andrews: Jr. Rotarian Award; St. Michael’s College Book Award.
Brian Babilonia: Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Mountain Climbing Award.
Evelyn Balzer: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Daisy Belke: Spanish II; Masonic Lodge Award.
Henry Belke: Bausch & Lomb Award.
Macy Benz: Emily Fraser Award in Chorus.
Kaitlyn Biccum: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award.
Michael Bogart: Clarkson Achievement Award; Jr. Rotarian Award.
Domenic Bruni: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; Joseph Campese Award.
Alyvia Christensen: Elmira College Key Award.
Madison Cosentino: Russell Sage College Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Oakley Fitzgerald: Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
Ryan Furletti: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award.
Eleka Goncz: Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Kendyl Greer: Triple “C” Award is sponsored by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York.
Sydney Haust: St. Michael’s College Book Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program.
Mackenzie Higby: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Joseph Jang: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Nicholas Jastrzab: Russell Sage College Award.
Eve Jones: Seneca Falls Rotary Geometry Award.
Troy Kabat: Clarkson Leadership Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Kelly Kohberger: Seneca Falls Rotary Algebra II Award.
Flora Lin: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.
Darby Lukowski: Saint Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Abigail Lynch: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Amy Mahoney: Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Kiwanian Award.
Megan Marley: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award; Jr. Rotarian Award; Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
Bridget Miller: Spanish IV; The George Eastman Young Leaders Award; Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.
Stephanie Mirras: James Long Memorial Award.
Jayden Noone: Triple “C” Award is sponsored by the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York.
Abigail Palmer: Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award in Humanities & Social Sciences Award; Jr. Rotarian Award; Seneca Falls Police Union Good Citizenship Award.
Sydney Partee: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.
Abigail Reagan: Saint Bonaventure Reilly Scholar Award; Jr. Rotarian Award.
Riley Rhinehart: Spanish V.
Faith Rhinehart: Lt. Cyrus Garnsey VFW Post Award.
Trevor Roggie: Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Sydney Sandroni: Tatiana Padunov Memorial Award.
Thomas Santana: The New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Awards.
Noah Smith: Spanish III presented for outstanding talent in Spanish.
Cheyenne Soto: Jr. Rotarian Award.
Mya Soto: The New York State Comptroller’s Student Achievement Award.
LaToya Soura: Elizabeth Amidon Memorial Award.
Jean Turner: John Fraser Award in Band.
Alanys Velez: Elmira College Key Award.
Camden Wehrle: Walter Cerep Award.
Ryan Wylie: Hobart & William Smith Finger Lakes Scholars Program; Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Program; Jr. Rotarian Award.