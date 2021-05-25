SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Camden Rosaria Wehrle, daughter of John and Denise Wehrle, has been named valedictorian. Samuel Dennis John Lorenzetti, son of James Lorenzetti and Jill Henry, is the salutatorian.
Wehrle is a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed coursework in Honors English, FLCC Gemini-Health and Spanish, CCC Pre-Calculus, AP Chemistry and U.S. History, Project Lead the Way Principles of Engineering, and Introduction to Engineering Design. Wehrle is enrolled in AP Calculus, English, FLCC Physics, and Project Lead the Way Computer Science Principles.
Wehrle has served in several leadership roles, including Student Council vice president, school student newspaper and Model UN. She participates on the cross country and track and field teams. Wehrle has served her community as a monitor for algae blooms with the Community Science Institute on Cayuga Lake. She has received the Rensselaer Medal, College Board National Recognition, Empire Girls State Delegate, and was a junior Rotarian.
Wehrle plans to attend Cornell University, and her intended major is environmental engineering.
Lorenzetti is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. He has completed coursework in Honors English, FLCC Gemini-Health and Spanish, CCC Pre-Calculus, AP Chemistry and U.S. History, Project Lead the Way Principles of Engineering, and Introduction to Engineering Design. He is enrolled in AP Calculus, English, FLCC Physics, and Project Lead the Way Computer Science Principles.
Lorenzetti has been a member of Model UN and has played on the varsity lacrosse and track and field teams, and was a captain of varsity soccer and basketball. Lorenzetti has served his community by being a youth coach and volunteering to monitor for harmful algal blooms in Seneca Lake. He has been honored with the Bausch and Lomb, Rotary Math, and the Junior Kiwanian awards.
Lorenzetti plans to attend University of Rochester to pursue a course of study in biomedical sciences.