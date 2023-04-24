LYONS — When he looked back to where his life started, industrialist and diplomat Myron Taylor said, “Youth may leave Lyons for wider fields, but they do not forget Lyons and Lyons does not forget them.”
The quote comes from C. Evan Stewart’s new book, “Myron Taylor, The Man Nobody Knew,” which was published this year by Twelve Tables Press. Stewart spent the better part of 20 years researching and writing the book about the modest boy who grew up on Broad Street and became one of wealthiest and most influential men in the world in the mid-20th century.
The book gives an intimate peek into what motivated Taylor, the son of a tannery owner father and a mother with Quaker roots, to aspire to chief executive officer of U.S. Steel, become a confidant of presidents, a philanthropist, and later the envoy to the Vatican during World War II.
Stewart is a New York City attorney and a law professor at Fordham and Cornell universities. A Cornell Law School alum, he took on the book project after his professor there, W. Davis Curtis Jr. — Curtis had researched Taylor extensively — went emeritus and almost died.
“Would I be interested in signing on to complete the biography of arguably Cornell’s greatest philanthropist, the nation’s greatest industrial leader of the first half of the 20th century and (in ‘retirement’) a diplomat at the heart of some of the most important geopolitical issues the World War II era?” Stewart wrote.
The answer, of course, was a resounding yes.
Turning research into writing
Using Curtis’ research and much of his own, Edwards begins the story of Taylor growing up in his family’s old-fashioned house with two brothers, enjoying every aspect of country life and eagerly learning about the tannery that his grandfather started at the corner of Montezuma and Geneva streets in the early 1800s. The business was prosperous and would become even more so when Taylor returned after earning a law degree at Cornell. He attended one year at another school and transferred to Cornell. He graduated from Lyons Union School; in those days, you didn’t need a bachelor’s degree first.
After he returned to Lyons, he joined a small law firm, DeForest and DeForest. Edwards notes that in extensive biographical information that has been written about Taylor, there is little mentioned about those five years he spent in his hometown. One case he brought, according to an item in a local paper, was prosecuting “the actions for damages against the town of Junius, brought on by Miss Ida Rankert of Dublin, who stepped in a hole in the highway and broke her leg.”
While he was handling cases like that, he ran — unsuccessfully — for state Assembly twice. But the real turning point for Taylor was when he got involved in government contracts for his father’s company and started producing leather, then cotton mail pouches and other products.
“Did you love the story about the window in the envelopes?” Edwards asked.
Taylor is the inventor of the transparent window through which a return address can be displayed in an envelope. It eliminated the possibility of hand-written errors and remains in use more than a century later.
His contracts with the government were so successful that he started to buy competing companies and run them with the same efficiencies he applied in Lyons. His success snowballed, and although he did eventually open a law office in New York City, his interest was on the business side. Consolidation, reworking labor practices and insisting on the best equipment became known as the “Taylor Formula.”
As the auto industry grew, he saw the potential in making tire fabric and opened plants that produced it. During World War I, Taylor’s companies were the leading suppliers to the American military effort.
Tackling a struggling U.S. Steel
He’d made so much money he could have retired, but two Wall Street bankers he’d become acquainted with — J.P. Morgan Jr. and George F. Baker — convinced him to help turn around the finances of U.S. Steel, which was one of the largest corporations in the world in 1925. Edwards said Taylor took two years to study the company before he made any big changes and again applied the Taylor formula: consolidation, reorganization, and upgrading equipment. He also was credited, in part, with rescuing the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. from insolvency.
He also managed to strike a deal with John L. Lewis, the head of the Congress of Industrial Organizations, to recognize the union, known as the CIO, at U.S. Steel. The first time the two men met each other in the office of then-U.S. Labor Secretary Frances Perkins, as described in Edwards’ book, they were more adversaries than compatriots.
But Edwards said Taylor’s greatest strength was that “he had a unique ability to listen and see the other person’s point of view. Maybe there was a good reason for it and maybe it could be accommodated. He was comfortable in his skin; he was not argumentative with people. He was consistent.”
Once the Great Depression hit and U.S. Steel fell to 17% capacity, Taylor refused to lay off anyone, instead setting up workshare programs so everyone would continue at their rate of pay and at least have some hours. Edwards said it saved 75,000 jobs. Taylor also encouraged workers to set up their own gardens on plots the company provided.
In 1933, the value of what was grown was almost $2 million on 85,915 separate plots covering 16,000 acres.
Additionally, he set up low-interest loans to help people who were encountering mortgage problems.
“Can you imagine a company today dropping to 17% production and not laying anyone off?” Edwards asked.
A friendship with FDR
Taylor became very close with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and was valuable to him because he knew that Taylor had no agenda of his own. Quite frankly, Edwards said, everyone else who came through the president’s door wanted something. Taylor didn’t need anything; he was there to be of service.
That’s why, in July 1938, he represented the United States at the Évian Conference in France, which convened at the initiative of FDR to discuss the issue of increasing numbers of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution leading up to the onset of World War II. Although he couldn’t get concessions on immigration, he was able to create the Intergovernmental Committee on Refugees.
A year later, FDR asked Taylor to be his personal envoy to Pope Pius XII. He served until 1950, including five years under President Harry S. Truman. Taylor was extended ambassador status in 1940 and served a total of 10 years. In 1948, Truman awarded Taylor the Medal for Merit, one of the highest civilian decorations awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct.
Edwards said Taylor’s interaction with Winston Churchill in 1942 at 10 Downing St., when he implored England to spare Rome from bombing, is a classic example of his style of argument. In the book, Edwards quotes John G. Winnart, who was the U.S. ambassador to England. He called the attempt “the most civilized conversation I have ever listened to which involved both spiritual considerations and the use of the destructive tools of war. It was not a conflict between two men. It had to do with man’s continuing failure to establish peace and freedom through the power of love.”
Edwards found that quote in the midst of his massive research, which Curtis thought already was completed. However, Edwards found so much more in so many different archival sources. He pored through everything from diaries of people who had interactions with Taylor, newspaper articles and government documents, to documents from the Vatican.
The mystery of his fortune
Edwards said the one thing he wishes he could have found was where Taylor’s vast fortune went after he died in 1959 at 85. His wife, Anabel, died five months earlier. They had no children. Edwards said that Anabel was revered; she nearly always accompanied her husband, and when she didn’t people always told him to give her their regards.
There are some things that are known: Taylor gave his Locust Valley, Long Island, estate to the Episcopal Church and his villa in Florence, Italy — it was called The Villa Schifanoia — to the Vatican with the proviso it be used for education in art and music. The Italian government owns it now; it has been home to the European University Institute’s Robert Schuman Center for Advanced Studies since 2016.
And, though the years he and his wife endowed many buildings and other entities at Cornell University, including Myron Taylor Hall, which is the university’s law school, and the adjoining Annabel Taylor Hall, as well as the Charles Evans Hughes residence center. He also left money for a lecture series.
Some pieces of art the Taylors collected they left to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
“His 70-room mansion in New York City (on 70th Street) was torn down and two apartment buildings were built in its place,” Stewart said, “but I couldn’t find any financial records to determine what Myron Taylor did with (the rest of) his fortune.”
Stewart said he would like to come to Lyons and hold some public discussions about his book and Myron Taylor. Patricia Alena, who is director of the Hotchkiss Peppermint Oil Building, said she would be delighted to host an event.
“I would absolutely love to host him at the museum or larger venue this summer or fall,” Alena said.
Stewart credits Myron Taylor’s growing up with the influence of the Quaker faith in a small, close-knit community for his commitment to public service and becoming, almost accidentally, wealthy and influential.
He was generous to his hometown. Taylor Park, which he created in memory of his father, is where the tannery had been. He donated the family’s Broad Street home, which became the village’s first community center, in honor of his mother. He provided money to hospitals and libraries.
“He was just a basic 19th-century gentleman,” Stewart said, “and I don’t think he ever forgot his roots.”